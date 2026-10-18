Fuel hustlers netted, 178 litres seized

Police in Salima district have arrested three people and seized 178 litres of fuel in a crackdown on the illegal sale of petrol and diesel.



The suspects, Zekiel Gon’gola, 43, Bright Focus, 29, and Sabina Assan, 28, were arrested on Sunday, 18 October, during an operation in Siyasiya, Kaphatenga, Salima town centre and Sengabay.



Salima Police spokesperson Sub Inspector Rabecca Ndiwate said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had been buying fuel from filling stations across the district and reselling it at higher prices.



Police have launched further investigations to identify filling stations and fuel attendants suspected of supplying the fuel illegally.



The three suspects are expected to appear in court once police complete the necessary paperwork.



Ndiwate warned that selling or storing petroleum products without a permit is illegal and posed a serious safety risk because of their highly flammable nature.



She urged members of the public to report anyone found selling or storing fuel without the required permits.