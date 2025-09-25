Police in Balaka are keeping in custody a 38-year-old woman, Alefa Katema, for allegedly murdering her 15-year-old son, Tony Chiutira, following a family dispute.

The incident happened at Kankao Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chanthunya on September 16, 2025. Still, Tony died a week later while receiving treatment at Balaka District Hospital.

Balaka Police Station spokesperson, Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, confirmed the arrest, saying the tragedy stemmed from constant quarrels between the suspect and her husband.

“On the material day, Katema picked a quarrel with her husband which later turned violent. The son tried to intervene and pleaded with his mother to stop fighting. Unfortunately, she became furious, accusing the boy of taking sides with his father, and hit him on the forehead with a half-burnt brick,” explained M’bumpha.

He said the victim was first taken to Kankao Health Centre before being referred to Balaka District Hospital where he was admitted with a fractured skull. The deceased succumbed to the injuries on September 24, 2025.

Postmortem results conducted by medical personnel at the hospital indicated that death was due to severe head injuries sustained during the assault.

M’bumpha added that Katema, who comes from Chimpakati Village under Traditional Authority Chanthunya, will soon appear in court to answer a murder charge.

He added that the deceased hailed from Kankao Village in the same area.