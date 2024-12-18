Malawian musician Onesimus has added another feather to his cap, bagging his sixth award of the year at the African Achievement Awards.

The “Controller” hitmaker took to Facebook to express his gratitude, writing: “Another international award for ‘Controller,’ Thank you African achievement awards, Me and the rest of the butterlions across the world we’re grateful for this opportunity. 2024 God has been so good to us.”

This year has been a remarkable one for Onesimus, with the musician winning a slew of awards, including Best New Act, Best Male Artist (twice), Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

The latest award is a testament to Onesimus’ hard work and dedication to his craft. His music has resonated with fans across the continent, and his success is an inspiration to aspiring musicians in Malawi and beyond.

Onesimus’ win at the African Achievement Awards is a fitting end to an impressive year, and fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented musician.