The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that 2,515,315 individuals were successfully registered during Phase 3 of the ongoing voter registration exercise. This development reflects a steady turnout ahead of the 2025 General Elections, as Malawians prepare to exercise their democratic right to vote.

According to MEC, the recently concluded Phase 3 covered districts such as Lilongwe, Mchinji, Kasungu, and Ntchisi. The numbers show a marked improvement in voter engagement, signalling growing interest among citizens in shaping the country’s political future.

While the registration figures are promising, the commission has not yet released a breakdown of new versus returning voters. This information will be critical in understanding the level of engagement among first-time voters, many of whom are expected to be youths.

The exercise was not without its challenges. MEC reported logistical issues, including delayed materials in some centres, intermittent power outages, and technical glitches with the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system.

These disruptions led to extensions in a few registration centres to ensure everyone had an opportunity to register.

Furthermore, political interference and misinformation about the registration process reportedly discouraged some eligible voters from participating. Civil society organizations have urged MEC to enhance civic education to address these challenges in subsequent phases.

MEC, in collaboration with various stakeholders, has been running awareness campaigns to encourage voter registration. Traditional leaders, religious institutions, and local NGOs have been instrumental in mobilizing communities to register.

Key messages have focused on the importance of voting as a means of holding leaders accountable and driving national development. Social media platforms have also played a significant role in targeting younger demographics.

MEC Chairperson Justice Anabbel Mtalimanja has reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring a credible and inclusive voter registration process. The next phases will focus on districts in the Southern Region, including Blantyre, Zomba, and Mangochi.

She also emphasized the need for political parties and stakeholders to work together to maintain a peaceful registration process and ensure that no eligible voter is left behind.

The voter registration exercise is a cornerstone of Malawi’s democratic process. The robust turnout during Phase 3 is a positive sign, but it also highlights the need for continuous improvement in the electoral process.

With the 2025 elections on the horizon, MEC faces the enormous task of balancing logistical challenges with the need to ensure transparency and inclusivity. The successful completion of voter registration across the country will be a key determinant of a credible election.

The 2.5 million registered voters from Phase 3 signify hope and determination among Malawians to participate in the upcoming elections. However, MEC must address the gaps and challenges identified to ensure a smooth process in subsequent phases.

As the nation gears up for the 2025 elections, voter registration serves as a crucial step toward a vibrant and participatory democracy.