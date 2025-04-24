The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has expressed concern over the low participation of girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) programs.

According to MACRA Board member Malla Kawale, only 35 per cent of girls were enrolled in ICT programs as of 2021, a situation she described as worrisome and needs to be addressed.

Speaking at the commemoration of Girls in ICT Day in Blantyre, Kawale emphasized the need to empower and inspire girls to pursue careers in ICT. “With technological advances taking place globally, girls need to be at the forefront in taking up roles that enhance such changes,” Kawale said.

Patrick Chikumba, Head of Computer Science and Technology Systems at MUBAS, noted that despite the low numbers, there have been positive strides in girls’ participation in ICT programs.

“We have seen some progress in girls taking up ICT programs, and we need to build on that momentum,” Chikumba said.

The event aims to close the gender gap in technology and enhance girls’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

MACRA and other stakeholders are working to encourage and support girls to take up ICT programs, crucial in shaping the future of technology.