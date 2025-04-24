The Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation has rolled out its operation by paying annual school fees for 15 dependents of the five people who died alongside Vice President Saulos Chilima in a plane crash in Chikangawa last June.

The foundation, launched on February 12 this year, has paid a total of K12,828,300 in school fees for the dependents, ranging from reception to university students.

“We want to ensure that the tragic loss of their parent does not signal the end of their educational pursuits,” said Mary Chilima, Chairperson of the SKC Foundation and widow of the late Vice President. “The SKC Foundation intends to continue this support as long as funds permit.”

The foundation’s objectives include supporting education for underprivileged students, providing aid during crises, promoting self-sufficiency, youth leadership development, and collective mindset change. The gesture aims to continue Dr. Chilima’s legacy and support those in need.

The plane crash occurred on June 10, 2024, claiming the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima, Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, Abdul Lapkeni, Lucas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, and Daniel Kanyemba, as well as three crew members: Colonel Owen Lewis Sambalopa, Major Florence Selemani, and Major Wales Aidin.