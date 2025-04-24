The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has strongly denied recent reports of alliance talks, describing them as “deceptive propaganda” spread by individuals with personal agendas.

In a statement, DPP Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba said allegations of Kabambe being selected to lead an alliance are completely groundless.

The party also dismissed insinuations that Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is in poor health and incapable of running for president.

“His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is in excellent health,” Namalomba said.

The DPP noted that the same individuals spreading these rumours previously advocated for the Age Limit bill, which aimed to prevent Mutharika from running for president. Namalomba said this reveals their persistent efforts to undermine the party’s leadership.

The DPP made it clear that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will be the party’s presidential candidate, regardless of any alliances. “The decision for who will be running mate to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is solely up to him, considering the best interests of our party and Malawi,” added Namalomba.

The party urged its supporters to ignore the baseless claims and remain focused on the mission to serve Malawi, saying they will not be deterred by those who seek to spread malicious rumours and hinder their progress.