Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera says public service requires more than just skills reflected in the academic credentials and professional experience one holds.

Chakwera made it clear that the most impressive academic credentials and most decorated professional experience will not be a sufficient qualification for public service without three other qualities which are more necessary: outlining the right philosophy of government, composed temperament and Courage.

He said this on Wednesday at Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe during the swearing-in ceremony of three High Court judges who have been appointed to act as Justices in Malawi’s Supreme Court of Appeal.

Chakwera then advised the sworn-in justices to read by example in using public service only to uphold the law and advance the public good and not to be driven by emotions and egoistic contaminations.

“I have seen public officers making bad decisions for Malawian people because they disliked someone that they want to frustrate or sabotage,” he said.

He said commitment to justice requires pain and attention to those entrusted with the responsibility to balance and do the right thing for Malawi Despite the dangers and threats.

Judge Rechel Sikwese, Fiona Mwale and Stacious Masoamphamba have been sworn in to protect the constitution of Malawi, as well as protect the office to do right and justice to all manner of people of Malawi under oath of Office and allegiance.

Section 106 of the constitution of Malawi empowers the president to appoint the Judges of the High Court to act as justices in the Supreme Court of Appeal upon recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission JSC, and its sub-section stipulates that an appointed justice shall hold office on a limited assignment.