Following the controversy surrounding lawmaker Victor Musowa’s recent speech in Ndirande, Blantyre, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged its members to reject any form of violence and promote peaceful campaigning ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Musowa’s speech had sparked concerns about the potential for violence during the campaign period, after he told people not to entertain those who use the slogan “Kwacha”, associated with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

“Nyengo ino munthu kunena kuti Kwacha ndi zoona? Igwira? Mukadzamva za Kwacha, mudzaone mochitira mwake,” said Musowa. “Osawasiya adzazolowera. Ndirande sisunga kape.”

In a statement DPP Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, urged the party’s members to champion the values of peace and unity, rather than engaging in violence or intimidation.

“Reject any form of violence or intimidation, and do not be swayed by the actions of overzealous panga welding MCP cadres. Instead, let us champion the values of peace and unity,” said Mukhito. “By doing so, we reinforce Malawians’ trust in the Democratic Progressive Party as their best choice for a better future.”

The party has also urged its members to focus on issue-based campaigning, and to avoid personal attacks or insults. The party believes that this approach will help to promote a more positive and constructive campaign environment.