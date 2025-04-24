….invites Chimwendo, Chithyola to justify their current wealth…



The Chakwera-led government has come under fire from the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) for its inaction in the fight against corruption.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa says the government’s failure to appoint a new Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general over a year after Martha Chizuma’s contract expired is a clear indication of its lack of commitment to fighting corruption.

“We cannot sit and watch corruption killing us all,” Namiwa emphasized. “Today, corruption and theft have become the order of the day, thereby denying the majority poor services they deserve as bona fide citizens.”

He added that the delay in appointing a new ACB director general and the Financial Intelligence Authority’s (FIA) inaction on reported illicit funds entering and leaving the country also signifies the government’s lack of commitment to transparency and accountability.

CDEDI has also criticized the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for its silence on the organization’s application for a toll-free line to facilitate a public lifestyle audit initiative, “The People Power Forum.”

Meanwhile, the organization has invited two government ministers, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Simplex Chithyola Banda to declare their assets and justify their current wealth.

“They should appear before Malawian taxpayers, who also entrusted them with the positions they hold, to justify their current wealth about what they declared in 2019,” said Namiwa.

CDEDI is urging Malawians to support its ‘People Power Forum’ initiative and join the fight against corruption.