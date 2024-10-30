Heavy rains and strong winds have battered Neno District, damaging houses and destroying property.

According to Neno District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Brighton Mphinga, the heavy rains occurred on Tuesday and the destruction is vast as areas around the boma have been heavily affected.

“A lot of infrastructure including school blocks, houses, telecommunication tower, business shops, offices, and electricity poles have been damaged,” indicated Mphinga.

He further indicated that an assessment is still ongoing to ascertain the extent of damage.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, heavy rains destroyed property and three people died in the district.