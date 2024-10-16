More than 12,000 farmers in Nkhata-Bay district are poised to reap the rewards of the recently launched 2024/2025 Affordable Inputs Program (AIP).

Malawi leader Lazarus Chakwera officially launched the program in the Neno district on Monday, signalling a new era of support for local farmers.

During a recent council meeting, the Agriculture Service Committee commended the government for introducing the AIP on time. The program is tailored to provide crucial inputs that align with the crop cycles of farmers in the district, to enhance agricultural productivity.

Targeting active farmers with arable land, the AIP instils hope for increased yields and improved livelihoods in Nkhata-Bay.

District Commissioner Rodgers Newa emphasized the government’s dedication to transparently executing the program, outlining stringent measures to ensure its success.

Newa stressed the importance of using national identification cards to accurately identify beneficiaries and prevent any fraudulent claims. He emphasized the need for beneficiaries to personally collect their inputs to avoid any misrepresentation and ensure that the program reaches those who truly need assistance.

The AIP will leverage the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) to select participants, enhancing accountability and transparency throughout the implementation process.

William Lukali, a farmer from Mkondezi under Senior Chief Mkumbira, expressed confidence in the program’s potential this year, citing the heightened security measures in place to safeguard each stage of the initiative.

With eager anticipation from farmers, the AIP is poised to fortify the agricultural sector in Nkhata-Bay, paving the way for a prosperous future for local farming communities.

Overall, a total of 1,048,445 productive farmers nationwide are expected to benefit from the AIP in the upcoming season, with each receiving 50 kilograms of UREA and CAN at an affordable price of K15,000.00.