President Lazarus Chakwera has revealed plans to collaborate with United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi, according to a reliable source.

The two leaders reportedly met in a closed-door meeting to discuss a potential partnership, with Muluzi potentially being appointed as a minister soon.

This unexpected alliance comes as UDF faces criticism for its recent alignment with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which has for so long been labelled as “bloody” by UDF’s patron, Bakili Muluzi.

The UDF’s decision to invite MCP to its national convention raised eyebrows, and some argue that this partnership has dug the party’s own grave.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that senior UDF members attended the meeting with Chakwera and are likely to receive positions in statutory corporations to solidify the alliance.

This move has sparked speculation about UDF’s true intentions and whether this partnership will yield positive results.

UDF’s Publicity Secretary, Dyson Jangiya, was unreachable for comment, fueling further speculation.

The party’s sudden withdrawal from a joint press briefing with DPP, AFORD, and UTM has also raised questions about its commitment to coalition building.

Meanwhile, after the rumors circulated that he is joining the cabinet or entering into an alliance with MCP, Atupele Muluzi, through his Facebook page said; “Let me take this opportunity to set the record straight. As I clearly emphasized during my acceptance speech at the convention, the UDF is moving forward independently.”

Critics argue that UDF’s alignment with MCP, a party on the verge of collapse in next year’s elections, is a strategic blunder.

MCP’s failure to deliver on its promises has disillusioned many Malawians, and UDF’s association with the party may tarnish its reputation.

Former UDF Chairman Bakili Muluzi’s condemnation of supporters’ attitudes toward MCP during the party’s convention suggests that not everyone within UDF supports this alliance.

The organizing committee’s invitation to MCP was seen as an olive branch, but its implications remain unclear.

As the 2025 elections approach, Malawians will be watching closely to see how this unlikely alliance unfolds.

Will Chakwera and Muluzi’s partnership yield positive results, or will it prove to be a costly gamble for UDF?