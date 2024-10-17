The Malawi School Girls’ Football team earned $75,000 (around K130 million) after an impressive showing in the COSAFA Qualifiers for the CAF African Schools Champions in Namibia last week.

The team finished as runners-up, securing a spot in the upcoming championship.

During a ceremony at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe on Thursday, the team proudly presented their medals to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya.

Despite a 3-1 loss to South Africa in the final, the team was honoured with the “Fair Play Miniature” award, recognizing their exemplary sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

As a result of their performance, they will represent South Africa in the CAF African Schools Championship alongside South Africa.