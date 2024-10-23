The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has publicly implicated the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in a series of gruesome deaths and violent attacks on some individuals.

In a statement signed by its Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba, DPP alleges that the MCP’s history of violence dates back to the 1980s, citing notable incidents such as the Thambani massacre and the killing of albinos during their opposition tenure.

The DPP specifically linked the MCP to the recent mysterious death of Mabvuto Chimwaza, MCP’s Constituency Youth Director, whom they allege was targeted for supporting a losing Secretary General aspirant in the MCP convention.

“It is reported that Mr Chimwaza was targeted for supporting one of the SecreSecretary-Generalrants who ultimately lost in the MCP convention,” alleges DPP. “It is indeed alarming that one’s political affiliations can result in a brutal and untimely death at the hands of the MCP. Yet MCP wants to accuse the DPP senioseniorers of this death.”

Furthermore, the DPP raised suspicions about the MCP’s involvement in the death of former Vice President late Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash saying, “It is believed that the MCP played a role in the odious death of the Vice President, Rt Hon Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight other Malawians through a staged plane crash.”

As that was not enough, the opposition party further implicated MCP in the death of its former vice president, Mia, who succumbed to CovidCOVID-19021. The DPP says, “His (Mia) mysterious death, which has been linked to stage COVID-related, leaves behind unanswered questions and a nation in mourning.”

While condemning the alleged MCP’s actions and calling for thorough investigations and justice for the victims, the DPP says it is time for the ruling party to take responsibility for its actions and stop playing the victim card.