The High Court in Lilongwe has vacated Kondwani Nankhumwa’s injunction against his removal from the Leader of Opposition in Parliament position.

Nankhumwa, who once served as Malawi’s Minister of Local Government, obtained the injunction to stop the Democratic Progressive Party, his former political party, from removing him as the Leader of Opposition.

Things have now taken a turn following Nankhumwa’s expulsion from DPP on disciplinary grounds and the birth of his new political party, the People’s Development Party.

The lawyer for Nankhumwa, Charles Mhango confirmed the injunction vacation when he talked to the local media on Monday 6 May 2024.

Off the back of this news, Nankhumwa had held a press briefing in Blantyre, in which he said he wanted to focus on his party and that he would instruct his lawyers to withdraw all the court cases related to his position in Parliament.

The setting aside of the injunction means that the DPP can now go on to replace Nankhumwa from the Leader of Opposition position which he resigned from soon after launching his own party.