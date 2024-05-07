David Kelleher is the primary sponsor of Ndirande Impala Rugby Club and the Malawi Rugby Team (MARU) through his company MeProjector.com.

David will test his endurance to the limits when he completes the Wexford Festival of Running. In 2023, David completed the Ecotrail Wicklow 48kms.

The Wexford Marathon Club presented the Wexford Festival of Running from 11 to 12 May 2024 at Johnstown Castle.

David representing Ireland in the World Masters Mountain Running Championships.

The course is a 1.3km officially measured loop on the spectacular grounds surrounding the 19th century Johnstown Castle. It is a truly amazing setting enhanced by a beautiful lake and idyllic mature gardens.

David planned to a regime of diet and exercise and practice trail running in Fort Mountain, Mount Leinster, and the Comeraghs in Waterford, where David represented the Republic of Ireland in the World Masters Mountain Running Championships in 2022.

David has also written a popular book of poetry titled “Stop, Breathe, Read” which is available on Amazon.