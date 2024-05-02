The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has commended the media in the country for their proactive role in the development of the country.

Spokesperson for the OPC, Robert Kalindiza made the remarks in Blantyre on Wednesday after a round of interface meetings with media practitioners drawn from various media houses in the Southern Region.

In a quest to create a conducive environment for the thriving of press freedom in the country, Kalindiza assured the media personnel of enhanced access to information as well as a cordial relationship between the OPC and the media houses.

We appreciate the role media houses play in keeping the citizenry informed- Kalindiza.

“I would like to assure you that as the OPC, we shall always ensure that there is a good working relationship between our office and the press. Let me emphasize that the office of president and cabinet appreciates the role media houses play in keeping the citizenry informed, entertained, and also educated on various issues,” said Kalindiza.

He pointed out that the establishment of the communications office at the OPC is a sign of commitment to bridging the information gap that was there.

In his remarks, Zodiak Broadcasting Station reporter, Moses Masiye, said the meeting was critical as it provided an opportunity for the media personnel to voice out their concerns as far as access to information from the OPC is concerned.