Malawi Police Service (MPS) say the man who assaulted and tempted to abduct a nun in Zomba is a patient at Zomba Mental Hospital.

Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, said the suspect identified as Mussa Seleman, was arrested on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in connection to an assault and attempted abduction incident that happened in Zomba where a Catholic nun was attacked by unknown people in a taxi.

According to the nun’s statement recorded at Zomba Police Station, she indicated that the attacker physically assaulted her and threw her rosary out of a moving vehicle.

“MPS arrested the suspect in Blantyre on Saturday, April 13, 2024, and it was noted during interrogation that he was mentally unstable.

“Before his arrest, the suspect also caused a questionable scene at Kamuzu Stadium where he grabbed a microphone and attacked Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Malawi during Eid Ul-Fitr activities,” said Kalaya.

Meanwhile, Seleman has been admitted to Zomba Mental Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to Zomba Mental Hospital records, Seleman was also admitted at the same facility in 2004 and 2008 and has since then been on psychiatric medication.

MPS has however reminded Malawians that according to the law, a person is not held accountable for a crime when it is proved that at the time of the commission of such crime, he or she was mentally ill.