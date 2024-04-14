Nkhotakota District Council officials have disclosed that 50 percent of camps accommodating people who were affected by the recent flash floods in the areas of Senior Chief Mphonde and Kanyenda in the district have been decommissioned.

The Council’s Acting Disaster and Risk Management Officer, George Zibophe, said victims have been provided with various resources to assist them as they recover in their respective communities.

Zibophe made the remarks on Friday in the district when Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust handed over medical supplies to the district council valued at over K10 million to assist with provision of treatment to people that were affected by floods in the district.

Trustee for Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust, Brenda Mwale, highlighted that their support came in after observing people’s needs in quality health care.

“When we saw the devastation that happened on television, heard on radio and read on social media and in newspapers, we reached out to relevant authorities for guidance on what they needed most and they guided us on how best to support them,” said Mwale.

According to Mwale, Trust has also donated items like clothes to assist survivors after observing that some people had lost everything.

Director of Administration for Nkhotakota District Council, Victor Chithabwa, said the help has come at the right time and has since asked other companies, Non-Governmental Organisations and well-wishers to continue assisting the survivors to return to their respective homes.

According to a report from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), the recent flash floods affected over 14,000 people, displaced over 10,000 and claimed eight lives in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda in the district.

Reported by Innocent Chunga