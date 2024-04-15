In a heart-wrenching appeal to Malawi24, a concerned individual has anonymously requested intervention from authorities for a girl in Mgabu experiencing physical abuse from her father.

According to the source, the girl lives with her father and stepmother, and recent behavioral changes have raised alarms.

The issue surfaced after reports from the girl’s father to her mother, who resides in South Africa, about her misconduct.

The source expressed his worries, stating, “I was informed that she had left home and her whereabouts were unknown. Her father mentioned disciplining her due to her behavior. Concerned for her well-being, I received a message from her claiming she was stranded and in distress.”

The source received photos showing the girl had been physically harmed and required hospitalisation, suggesting further abuse from her father.

“Initially, I doubted the sincerity of her distress, but upon receiving photos showing that she had been harmed and required hospitalization, it became evident she was genuinely in trouble.”

The hesitancy of the girl’s family to involve law enforcement, as advised by a relative in Blantyre, leaves her in a precarious position without formal protection or investigation into the allegations of abuse.