The Football Association of Malawi in conjunction with FIFA has organized a three-day Capacity Building Workshop for Women’s Football Administrators aimed at strengthening the development of women’s Football in the country.

The workshop which commenced on Monday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, is being attended by Women’s football administrators from the National Women’s Football Association, Regional Women’s Football Committee Members, District committee members and Clubs.

Speaking during the opening ceremony FAM President Fleetwood Haiya said the Association applied for the program after noting managerial challenges from the regions and districts during the inaugural of the under-16 and 14 leagues last year.

We strive to enhance the efficiency and safety of our leagues -Haiya.

Haiya explained that the workshop is beneficial in equipping Women’s Football administrators with the necessary skills and knowledge to run the sport.

He said “By equipping administrators with the necessary skills and knowledge, we strive to enhance the efficiency and safety of our leagues. Safety and efficiency are not mere aspirations but fundamental prerequisites for creating an environment where our players can flourish and excel”.

On her part, National Women’s Football Association president, Adelaide Migogo said she expects great improvements in the management of the game after the workshop.

In her remarks, one of the facilitators Doreen Nwabwire said the essence of the program is to offer capacity building for women’s football administrators to ensure that every girl has an opportunity to play football.

“Malawi has benefited from the women’s football development programs from FIFA, where they applied successfully for League development that is last year and the women’s football campaign”.

“The women’s football campaign seeks to increase the number of girls playing football globally. So this is the first push to ensure that they capitalize on this program and ensure that they give every girl the opportunity to play football from a very young age” said Nabwire

The training is being facilitated by the FIFA experts Doreen Nabwire from Kenya and Thuba Sibanda from Zimbabwe.

