Wongani Msowoya, a recent graduate from Mzuzu University, has brought to light grave allegations against a lecturer in the Department of Communication Studies, accusing him of offering grades in exchange for sexual favors.

Labeling the scandal as a case of ‘Sexually Transmitted Grades’ (STGs), Msowoya claims she was compelled to succumb to the lecturer’s demands in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences over her four-year tenure at the university to ensure her academic success.

She also highlighted the plight of 15 other women within her cohort who were allegedly caught in the same exploitative web, sparking a call for immediate investigation and reform within the institution.

Msowoya alleges she was sexually exploited for four years by this lecturer, whom we cannot currently name for legal reasons.

Msowoya claimed she had sex with the lecturer in Sexually Transmitted Grades (STGs) numerous times over her tenure at Mzuni and that he persistently abused her until her graduation in September 2023.

She unequivocally stated that she knew of 15 additional women in her cohort within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences who were ensnared in the sextortion ‘orgy’ the lecturer had deliberately orchestrated around the courses he taught at Mzuni.

Despite these ordeals, she only received passing grades.

Msowoya stated her decision to come forward was driven by the psychological impact of the ordeal and her desire to protect many of the girls at the institution.

“At first, he consistently let me down. But later, he informed me that he would ensure my passing if I met him. After yielding to his demands, he never let me down again,” Msowoya explained.

She disclosed that she contemplated suicide numerous times during her four years at Mzuni.

When contacted for comment via WhatsApp, the lecturer from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences read the message but did not respond to the allegations.

Cliff Kawanga, the University’s Public Relations Officer, mentioned that he couldn’t comment as he needed time to investigate the issue.

In response to media reports alleging the prevalence of sex-for-grades practices at the university, Yonamu Ngwira, the university’s registrar, announced in December 2023, “The university does not condone sex-for-grades practices and condemns them in the strongest terms.”

Mzuni suspended three of its instructors and fired one in March 2022 for various indiscipline violations, including allegations of sex-for-grades practices.