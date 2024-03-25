As one way of addressing Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) issues, Youth Network and Counseling (YONECO) continue to train young people in the country on how they can share information regarding SRH in Lilongwe under the program called Connect Malawi.

The program focuses on young women and adolescents and it is being implemented in Kawale, Kang’oma, Bwaila, and Area 18 Health Facilities.

In an interview with this publication, the Programs Support Manager at YONECO, Yuzi Munthali said for the past few days, they have been training youths on theater for development to impart them with knowledge and skills on how they can disseminate information regarding Sexual Reproductive Health in the surrounding communities considering that the organization alone cannot reach everyone.

Munthali added that they know that the information that the youth can display through performances such as drama can help the community realize the importance of knowing their HIV status.

“We are allowing young people to disseminate the information on Sexual Reproductive Health as well as mobilizing the youths on accessing health services,” he explained

On his part, the Youth Coordinator for Chilungamo Hilltop Youth Club, Sydney Chitsonga commended YONECO for the training which he said will go a long way and benefit a lot of youths in the club.

Chitsonga then asked his fellow youths to refrain from sexual activities that lead to unwanted pregnancies as well as the contraction of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) to fulfill their lifetime dreams.

On her part, Chief Matemba from Traditional Authority Tsabango in Lilongwe was delighted with YONECO and she said that such activities are educative not only to the youths but also to the members of the community and she vowed to be a good leader by following up some of the activities that involve young people.