One of Malawi’s celebrated gospel musicians, Steve ‘Wazisomo’ Muliya, is back in full force and fearless as he has released his first 2024 mesmerizing banger, ‘Osaopa’ which is encouraging people to be bold and fearless.

Muliya also known as ‘Mr Grace’, released ‘Osaopa’ which encompasses an euphonious video directed by VJ Ken, on Monday morning, March 25, 2024 in which he is urging christians to have a fearless spirit knowing that God is always in control of all dangerous situations people face on daily basis.

The Amapiano hit which builds on Muliya’s legacy from his previous successful projects such as ‘Ndizotheka’, ‘Odala’, ‘Chisomo’ ‘Nchokwanira’ and ‘Chaka Chobwezeretsa’, does not only instill a fearless spirit in people but also brings joy and smiles as it presents skilled dancers who are remarkably agile and lit on their feet.

“Osaopa- osaopa, wankulu ali nkati mwa iwe/Do not be afraid-do not be afraid, greater is He that is in you,” goes the chorus of the song.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Multi-award winner, said through the hit, he wants to encourage people who are on the verge of giving up in this life because of unfavorable conditions, to forge ahead, and never be threatened with whatever situation, for God will protect them and make them successful.

“It’s a danceable afro-piano song which has the message of hope and it is for those that see no reason to live again. I am here to tell them that they should not be afraid because things will be better again by the grace of God,” said Muliya.

The star who is also good at live performances, further promised his fans more sweet music as he seeks to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene.

Muliya who is currently working as a presenter at Times Group came into the limelight some years back when he was a backing vocalist for Lloyd Phiri and the Happiness Voices gospel outfit and to prove his versatility, last year he won the best gospel Musician award at the MBC Entertainers of Year Awards.