The Ministry of Education has released the names of 130 candidates who have been selected to undergo a two-year training program offered in Public Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) under Cohort 19 of the Initial Teacher Primary Education Program.

This is according to a Press Statement released on Monday, 25 March 2024, signed by the Secretary for Education, Mangani Chilala Katundu, which indicates that the selected candidates should report to their respective colleges on Monday 1st April 2024 in readiness for classes on Tuesday 2nd April 2024.

In addition, the Ministry says if candidates don’t report to their colleges by 8th April 2024, they risk losing their places and when going they are advised to take national ID, original copy of MSCE certificate, and other materials including K75,000.00 as college fees .

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to release the second list of names of candidates who have been selected to undergo a two-year training program offered in Public Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) under Cohort 19 of the initial Teacher Primary Education Program. All selected candidates are going to be boarders and their names have been sent to Principals of all Public Teacher Training Colleges and all District Education offices.

“The Ministry is informing all those selected to report to their respective colleges on Monday 1st April 2024 in readiness for classes on Tuesday 2nd April 2024. The selected candidates are further informed that their places will be declared vacant if they do not report to their respective colleges by Monday, 8th April 2024,” reads part of the statement.

Furthermore, the Ministry has informed the selected candidates and the general public that completion of the two-year training program does not mean automatic recruitment by the Government.

The second selection list indicates that 11 candidates have been selected for Blantyre TTC, 13 for Machinga TTC, 15 for Chikwawa TTC, 19 for Chiradzulu TTC, 8 for Karonga TTC, 10 for Kasungu TTC, 26 for Lilongwe TTC, 5 for Phalombe TTC, 11 for Rumphi TTC and 11 for St Joseph TTC -12.

Meanwhile, the initial selection list for IPTE 19 intake, was released in February this year and classes commenced on Monday, 26th February 2024.