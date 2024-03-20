Students pursuing various ICT-related programs in the country have been encouraged to familiarize themselves with modern ICT world demands so that they can be more productive after school.

This is according to Old Mutual Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, who was speaking on Friday 15 March 2024, when Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited hosted over 70 students who are pursuing various ICT-related programs at the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

In her speech, Chatsika indicated that the idea behind this initiative was to complement efforts on mentoring University students with real industry knowledge and also exposing them to the modern ICT infrastructure.

The Old Mutual Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive added that there are more innovations in the ICT industry and further said students in the industry should always strive to appreciate the industry’s demands and have a hands-on feel of what the modern ICT world demands.

She then expressed commitment to continuing working with the University of Malawi’s Actuarial Science Department, a relationship which she said contributes a lot to the production of more experts for the industry.

“As a responsible business, we are always committed to helping in nurturing and providing exposure and experience to students and fresh graduates. You may wish to know, within our business, we have interns from various institutions of higher learning, and additionally, we have a long-standing relationship with the University of Malawi’s Actuarial Science Department where we are providing internship opportunities,” said Chatsika.

Speaking on behalf of the visiting students, Rejoice Banda, a fourth-year Computer Engineering student at UNIMA, expressed gratitude for the eye-opening session saying the visit has provided invaluable experience and knowledge to the students.

During the visit, students were taken through Old Mutual’s business operations, products, as well as services and it was organized to provide students with practical insights into the ICT industry and financial sector.

Apart from enjoying a free financial education session, ICT-related exposure, and Old Mutual products and services, some students won branded items in an interactive session where students participated in a question-and-answer session.

On 12 October last year, Old Mutual led by its Head of ICT, Gerald Chungu went for a career talk to ICT Students at UNIMA.