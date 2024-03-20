A case involving a Radio Maria Malawi security guard Geoffrey Josaam who along with his accomplice Chiyipila Nsato, stole assorted radio equipment worth over K25 million has drawn to a close after the Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe on 19 March, 2024 sentenced the two to eight years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) respectively.

State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Davison Banda told the court that during the night of February 19, 2024, Josaam and Nsato broke into a container belonging to Radio Maria Malawi in Lilongwe’s Area 43 Township where various studio items valued at K90 million were stolen in a well-organized crime.

According to Sergeant Cassim Manda who is Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, the first convict, Josaam, pleaded with the court that he was a first-time offender and that he had lost all the benefits as well as his job.

On his part, the second convict, prayed for leniency, saying he was his family’s sole breadwinner and that he did not waste the court’s time having pleaded guilty.

But the state prosecutor quashed the mitigation factors, saying the offence of breaking is a serious crime that attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years.

He further told the court that the Catholic-established community radio has suffered great loss since the property recovered was very minimal.

Banda also emphasized that Radio Maria Malawi listeners have equally been dealt a heavy blow as there were great expectations that the station was on course to set up a new studio in Lilongwe as its headquarters by the end of August 2024.

In his ruling, Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe concurred with the state, underlining that it is a great setback to the radio as it has to source extra finances to replace the other unrecovered stolen property.

Michongwe later let the wheels of justice play their part by convicting and sentencing the duo to eight years IHL respectively with the sentences starting on the day of their arrest.

Lingadzi Police Station made inroads in the infancy stage of investigations, recovering some items worth about K25 million and arresting the culprits.

Jossam, 49, hails from Kudembe village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district, while 50-year-old Nsato, originates from Kamakoko village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district.