Police at Chimwala in Mangochi have arrested two ex-convicts, identified as Davie Zaipa, 52, and Mzee Halid Bakali, 60, on suspicion of breaking into a house while the owner was attending early morning prayers.

The duo, who was released from prison earlier this year, were apprehended on March 15, 2024, at Chimwala Roadblock along the Arthur Peter Muthalika Highway.

According to Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi, on the morning of the incident, the victim went to a nearby mosque in Namakango village for prayers.

Upon his return, he discovered that his house had been broken into by unknown criminals who had made off with various items, including a Lifo motorcycle, helmet, three cellphones, and two schoolbags for his children, with a total value of K1.5 million.

She added that around 0600hrs on the same day, before the incident was reported, officers manning the checkpoint intercepted the duo riding the stolen Rifo motorcycle.

“When stopped, one of the suspects attempted to flee but was apprehended after being chased to a distance while the other was detained.

“The owner reported the incident to the police around 0800hrs, and upon investigation, it was found that some of the items mentioned matched those recovered from the suspects,” Daudi explained.

The Publicist went on to say that during questioning, the suspects confessed to have stolen the items from the victim.

Meanwhile, the recovered items have been identified by the complainant, and investigations are in progress to locate the remaining stolen items — one cellphone and one schoolbag) from the suspects.

Both suspects will face charges of burglary and theft, respectively.

Zaipa is from Chimwala village, Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje, while Bakali hails from Musumba village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata-Bay.