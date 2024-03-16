Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has demolished shops which were constructed within Kabwabwa Cemetery in Area 25, Lilongwe.

According to the city council, the structures were built without the council’s approval in land designated for the cemetery which has forced the council to demolish the shops.

“This development also follows the refusal by the courts to grant the developers an injunction against the Council. LCC will continue with its enforcement exercise on other illegal developments within the city and residents are urged to desist from building illegally within the city as it only leads to preventable loss of investments that would have been valuable to their livelihood,” indicated the council.

LCC has also reminded residents of the city that building without planning permission is contravention of the Physical Planning Act (Amendment) of 2022 and the Council will take action where necessary in accordance with the law.

The council has since called upon residents to submit plans to the Council before starting any construction within the City’s jurisdiction.