A father, a mother and their two children have died after a mudslide hit the house while they were sleeping at Masasa in Mzuzu.

The mother has been identified as Ivy Banda while the father has been identified as Rabison Malindi father and the two children are Alisha Malindi and Frighton Malindi.

According to Police, the incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday March 16, 2023 following heavy rains which started on Friday night.

According to police, two children from the same family have survived as they were at church for night prayers when the accident happened.

Currently, Police through Mzuzu spokesperson Augustine Nkhwazi has warned Masasa residents and people in other areas to be exercise caution during the rainy season.