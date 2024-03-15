Lingadzi Police Station in Lilongwe has arrested two men for allegedly attempting to cut off private parts of a man.



The two have been identified as Kondwani Sekani, 23, of Nembele village, Traditional Authority M’biza in Zomba district, and 24-year-old Yamikani Komakoma, who hails from Mzembetsani village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.

It is alleged that the suspects and the victim, who all work as security guards for certain business person in Area 47 within the city, reported on duty on March 13 this year.

Around 4 p.m., the victim and the suspects decided to go to Mtandire to buy relish (Kanyenya).

It is further alleged that the victim left the suspects behind at a drinking joint.

Around mid-night, the two arrived at their working place, where they found out that the victim had consumed all the relish.

Out of fury, the suspects tried to cut off the victim’s private parts using a panga knife, but fortunately he only had a small fresh of the scrotum cut off as the panga knife was blunt.

The victim reported the matter to Lingadzi Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects will answer the case of acts intended to cause grievous harm, which attracts the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.