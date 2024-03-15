The three-day Illusionz Beach Festival will be held from August 30th to September 1st in Salima where Amapiano superstars Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa will be among the performing artists.

Speaking in Lilongwe, Martin Nyirenda, Managing Director of Illusionz, disclosed that the Illusionz Beach Festival guarantees captivating performances from renowned musicians, celebrated for their infectious beats and energetic stage presence.

“It shall feature an impressive lineup of South African artists,” said Nyirenda.

In addition to the Scorpion Kings, he shared that the festival will feature six well-known international artists alongside more than ten talented Malawian artists, promising a diverse and unforgettable experience for attendees.

Marketing Executive for Illusionz, Alinane Njolomole, indicated that the Illusionz Beach Festival aims to serve as a catalyst for promoting tourism in Salima, Malawi.

He said activities will include Chilembwe cruise ship experience on Lake Malawi to on-the-ground pool parties as well as a wide array of beachside activities including water sports, beach soccer, volleyball, beer pong, and beach races.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy and we will in due course announce several exciting things about this event,” said Njolomole

He added: “By highlighting the natural beauty of the region and the vibrant local culture, the festival seeks to attract visitors from near and far, encouraging exploration and appreciation of Malawi’s rich heritage.”

Njolomole has since invited corporate sponsors to join Illusions in supporting the inaugural event which he said will an annual event that will run for the next five years.

Since its inception, Illusionz has been hosting several international artists.