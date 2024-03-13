Sitolo 80Kw minigrid, an initiative project to increase access to clean and affordable decentralized energy in Mchinji district, is now powering more than 80 businesses, with 24 of them being youth-led.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries, 20-year-old Daniel Gama, who owns an ICT center, expressed gratitude for the project saying it is a life transforming project.

“Business is thriving, and thanks to this project, I can generate enough income to provide for myself and my family,” he said.

A total of over 24 youth-led businesses, including ICT centers, barbershops, phone charging centres, popcorn makers and pool tables that operate into the night due to the availability of electricity have sprung up in Sitolo.

The Sitolo 80kW Solar Minigrid, jointly deployed by Community Energy Malawi (CEM) and Community Energy Scotland (CES), secured US$750,000 in financing from UNDP, the Malawi Government, and stands as one of the pilot projects under the Increasing Access To Clean And Affordable Decentralized Energy Services For Selected Vulnerable Areas In Malawi Project (IACADES).Commissioned on December 23, 2019, with 160 customers in Sitolo village, the minigrid is operated by CEM.

The project expanded in 2020-2021 to include Molosiyo and Ndawambe Villages, reaching a total of 734 households, 80 businesses, and 8 social service facilities.

By Praise Alemekeze Dzenza