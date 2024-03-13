Malawian musician-cum-model Tunosiwe Mwakalinga popularly known as Tuno is trending following her expletive-filled rant targeting fellow musician Zani Challe and television personality Priscilla Nsane.

On Tuesday night, YouTube channel Madness Entertainment broadcast its Truth or Drink session with Tuno where the musician either answered questions truthfully or drank a shot of alcohol.

Over an hour into the interview, Tuno was asked about her social media beef with Priscilla. In her response, Tuno explained that she and Priscilla used to be friends and their beef started in January last year when Tuno tweeted that “men are making marriage proposals to prostitutes.”

According to Tuno, Priscilla publicly attacked Tuno instead of reaching out to her privately like others had done over the now deleted tweet.

Tuno added that she was also hurt by Priscilla’s tweet in which the television personality described Tuno’s fan base as “small”.

She further accused Priscilla of trying to create enmity between Tuno and another songstress Temwa of the ‘Tumeni’ hit.

“She spoke sh*t about me on Twitter but I let it slide. She came back with her sh*t trying to create enmity between me and Temwa.

“But there is nothing she can do to me. What she knows is going on Twitter. I want her to tell me what she said face to face because what I say on Twitter, I can say to her face to face. Why would I be scared?” said Tuno while unleashing expletives at Priscilla.

In the same interview, Tuno also attacked Zani Challe over her comments about Tuno. Zani was a guest on the Truth or Drink show last year where she complimented Tuno‘s music but criticized her for her fashion sense, saying she needed to up her game.

During her session, Tuno posited that Zani was hurt because Tuno and Temwa had replaced her on the music scene while Zani was in Nigeria where she was not releasing songs.

In her attack, Tuno alleged that Zani Challe was involved in illicit activities in Nigeria instead of focusing on music.

“She said she was representing Malawi in Nigeria. In what way? How come I have never seen her with Tiwa Savage? She cannot represent Malawi anymore. I have a baby girl and she has nothing but drugs,” said Tuno in another expletive-filled rant.

Priscilla has not commented on Tuno’s attack while Zani Challe has released a statement saying Tuno’s allegations that Zani was involved in drug dealing and escort services in Nigeria are false.

Zani has demanded Tuno to provide evidence supporting her claims about Zani’s alleged drug dealing and escort services or to issue a public apology.

“Failure to do may result in further action being taken,” said Zani in the statement.

She added: “I am committed to maintaining my reputation and professional standing, and I refuse to allow unfounded accusations from one individuals to undermine my hard work and achievement.”

Commenting on Zani’s statement through her Twitter account, Tuno has said she is ready to face Zani.