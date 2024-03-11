One of the country’s renowned human rights activist, Undule Mwakasungula, has urged former president who is also leader for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to carefully consider if his decision to contest in the 2025 general elections will be for the national good.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, March 10, 2024, Mwakasungula has described Mutharika’s comeback bid as for more of his personal interest and a clear sign of leadership in-bitterness.

“While APM might have indicated his desire to come back as the president of this country, it is imperative for him to critically examine his motive behind.

“As a statesman, APM was supposed to demonstrate willingness to acknowledge both the achievements and shortcomings of the current regime and rise above all political differences for the nation’s common good,” said Mwakasungula.

He added that Mutharika was equally supposed to shoulder responsibility in promoting a culture of tolerance and respect amidst the re-emergence of political violence and hate speech in the country, adding his insistence to join active politics is disrespectful to his role as former president.

On Friday, during a press briefing at his Page House in Mangochi, Mutharika declared his intention to contest in the 2025 general election to save Malawians from the current social economic challenges.