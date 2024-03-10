USA-based Malawian and entrepreneur Chawezi Banda also known as Cha Cha has cancelled her 49th birthday party that was scheduled to take place in Lilongwe in order to assist families affected by hunger in the country.

Last week Cha Cha donated 50 bags of Maize flour weighing 20 kilograms each to the elderly, widows and people with disabilities in the area of Senior Chief Kauma in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, Cha Cha’s Manager, Chris Loka said about 40 households have benefited from the initiative.

“After hearing reports that many people ,especially old people are affected by hunger, we had a meeting to brainstorm about the whole thing, looking at the party allocated budget, we decided to divert the money into charity,” said Loka.

Cha Cha is a daughter to late prominent politician Aleke Banda.