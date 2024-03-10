President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has hailed the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia for being a true partner in the development of the nation saying such a relationship is crucial in spearheading Malawi 2063 agenda.

Chakwera made the remarks when he congregated at Mchengautuba CCAP Synod of Livingstonia church in Mzuzu.

The Malawi president said the church is always there for government whenever the country is in a crisis.

“Be it in the education and health sectors, the church is always active to help. When we talk of Malawi 2063, it’s important to note that each one of us can accomplish our goals faster through mindset change. Once a vision is repeatedly shared it becomes everyone’s vision,” he said.

In his remarks, General Secretary in the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend William Tembo expressed gratitude to the president for choosing to congregate with them.

He added that president Lazarus Chakwera has portrayed a fatherly love as he has always been there for people affected by disasters.

Meanwhile, Chakwera made a contribution of K5 million towards the church’s tiling project.