FCB Nyasa Big Bullets completed their Central Region long-week training camp with a convincing 4-1 win over Chatoloma Admarc at Champions Stadium in Mponela on Sunday.

The match, coming a day after beating Kalembelembe Stars 6-0 on Saturday, marked the end of a long week of camping before returning to Blantyre as The People’s Team will continue preparing for the 2024 season.

Kalisto Pasuwa provided an opportunity for the former players to appear in Bullets Jersey for the last time as he rested several players who featured against Kalembelembe Stars.

Spectators were surprised to see Fischer Kondowe, John Lanjesi, Chimango Kayira, Henry Kabichi, Yamikani Fodya and McFallen Mgwira in the first eleven alongside Kesten Simbi, Sherrif Sadik, Mathews Masamba, Babatunde Adepoju and Blessings Mpokera.

Bullets conceded in the 7th minute following a mistake from Sadik, who gave away possession to Andrew Joseph to score in an empty net, 1-0.

But the lead was cut short a minute later when Masamba produced a rocket to beat the defenseless goalkeeper into the top corner to make it 1-1.

It was a one-sided affair, with Bullets dominating the play through Kabichi and Kayira who controlled the midfield, but every forwarding pass failed to break the defensive wall of the hosts who defended with everything to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

Babatunde should have given Bullets a lead when Kayira and Kabichi exchanged passes to make their way into the box before finding the unmarked forward. However, he blasted his effort over the crossbar with the shot-stopper already beaten in the line of duty.

Despite dominating the opening half, Bullets failed to take a lead as the two teams went to the recess at 1-1.

In the second half, the hosts created the first clear goal-scoring opportunity through James, who fired over the crossbar from close range after Bullets’ defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

That miss could have proved costly as Mgwira failed to tap in from Mpokera’s excellent delivery into the box.

But the visitors were able to take a lead in the 52nd minute through Kayira, who, just like the old days, produced a thunderous shot that was just too much for the opposite goalkeeper to handle, 1-2.

Pasuwa brought in Precious Sambani, Innocent Nyasulu, Ephraim Kondowe, Anthony Mfune, Lloyd Aaron, Kenneth Pasuwa, and Gomezgani Chirwa for Kayira, Babatunde, Kondowe, Sadik, Masamba, Fodya and Kabichi.

The fresh legs increased Bullets’ intensity as they pounced on the hosts who were second on the ball and kept on losing possession willy-nilly to the dismay of the home fans who had all the hopes of upsetting the 2023 quadruple winners.

Mfune added Bullets’ third goal, heading in from Pasuwa’s well-taken corner kick to completely dash Chatoloma’s hopes of making a comeback.

Bullets’ fourth goal of the match came from Chirwa, who rounded off the goalkeeper before slotting the ball home.

There were a few more chances but Nkhoma and Kondowe failed to convert to end the match at 1-4.

Speaking to the media after the match, Pasuwa said his boys are now coming up.

“The shape of the team is now coming up as you know we have been training with 24 players because others are injured, but we still have more work to do before kicking off the new season,” he said.

On whether his charges will be ready for the new season, the tactician said; “We have no choice but to be ready for the new season. We still have a few weeks before facing Silver Strikers in the Charity Shield and by the time we play the match, we will surely be ready,” he added.

The award-winning coach was also quick to warn his charges to anticipate a very competitive season, saying the only way to keep distance is to be a step ahead in everything they are doing.

“They will come very hard on us and we should anticipate another tough season. The best way to keep on dominating is to be a step ahead of everything in terms of preparation, management, mental strength and being positive about everything so that we stay miles away from them,” he concluded.

Pasuwa will continue preparing his team without nine players who will now join the Malawi National Football Team camping ahead of the upcoming four nations tournament next week.

Source: Bullets Media