The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, says the Nkhotakota flash floods have affected 14,176 people as the death toll has risen to six.

This is according to DoDMA’s Tuesday update of the flash floods in Nkhotakota in which it says an updated preliminary report from Nkhotakota district council shows that 14,176 people, while 9,378 have been displaced and are now in camps.

Apart from that, 4,798 people are currently staying with their relations and of the total number of the affected; 7,189 are males while 6,987 are females and says a total of twelve camps have been established in Traditional Authorities (TAs) Mphonde and Kanyenda.

The Nkhotakota district council has also recorded six deaths and four injuries and says so far, a total of 1,638 under-five children, 287 pregnant women, 305 lactating mothers, 46 people with disabilities and 82 elderly persons have been displaced and are living in camps.

Meanwhile, DoDMA says it has intensified efforts to reach out to the affected people but complained that most roads are impassable making the search, rescue efforts and distribution of relief items so difficult.

“The search and rescue (SAR) team led by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) continues to undertake their selfless operations. With assistance and commitment of a local SAR team largely comprising fishermen, the team has located, rescued and evacuated 1,100 people who were trapped in various areas.

“Most affected areas remain inaccessible by roads due to extensive damage caused by the floods. The main road; M005, which connects Nkhotakota, Salima and Nkhata Bay; has been cut at Kaombe Bridge, Walemera and Nkoma. This impedes delivery of essential services; with humanitarian players largely relying on boats to reach affected areas,” reads part of the update.

Government, through DoDMA and in collaboration with various humanitarian partners, companies and individuals of goodwill has provided various relief items which include maize flour, maize, blankets, clothes, dignity kits, beddings, shelter materials (i.e tents and tarpaulins) medical supplies, baby supplies (feeding bottles, diapers and baby wipes) and WASH materials (water treating chemicals, plates, cups, pails and mobile toilets).

However, it is reported that with the number of displaced communities increasing, relief items are needed in large quantities and the department calls upon companies, organisations, humanitarian partners and individuals of goodwill to lend a helping hand.