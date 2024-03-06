About 911 households in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu have been affected due to over flooding of North Rukuru River in Karonga following heavy rains for the past few days.

Acting Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Karonga District Council, Khumbo Mkandawire, disclosed this when Director of Disaster Response and Recovery in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Rev. Moses Chimphepo visited camps where flood survivors are currently seeking shelter.

“On February 23 heavy rains affected people along North Rukuru River and as of March 1, we registered a total of 4,555 affected. And about 516 people are currently living in five camps,” said Mkandawire.

She added that the council has established five camps at Zindi African Church, Kambwe Noil, Kalambo, Kamilang’onga and Mwandosya and the DoDMA has assisted with K2 million for operational costs.

“It is also estimated that about 688.8 hectares of various crops have been affected. On relief intervention, the survivors need plates, blankets, cooking oil, maize flour, chlorine, reusable sanitary pads and torches,” she said.

In his remarks, Chimphepo said DoDMA will soon provide some of the needed supplies which are needed in the camps. He advised the council to purchase and provide some of the critical supplies which it can afford as they await further support.

One of the flood survivors, Rose Simchimba appealed for the provision of mosquito nets, blankets and Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs saying people lost their medication to the floods.

Acting District Commissioner (DC) for Karonga Frank Mkandawire has since asked DoDMA to construct another dyke on the nothern side of North Rukuru river saying the council cannot afford the construction of this permanent dyke, a solution to flooding which occurs annually in the area.

In the meantime, the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), Karonga District Health Office, UNFPA, UNICEF, Synod of Livingstonia Development Department (SOLDEV), Paramount Chief Kyungu have donated assorted items to the survivors.

Reported by George Mponda