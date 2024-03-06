The Catholic Bishops assert that under the current government of President Lazarus Chakwera, the Bagamoyo is witnessing a “glaring failure of leadership.”

The strongly worded-Pastoral letter titled “The Sad Story of Malawi” released in all country parishes for the Second Sunday of Lent is a scathing vote of no confidence in Malawi’s Tonse Alliance Government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

Firstly, I think government failure is coming because of a number reasons such as: Imperfect information. Political Interference. Political self-interest. Policy myopia. Government intervention and evasion. High Administrative and construction costs due to delays to complete projects. State Capture.

Secondly, Bagamoyo Government is failing because of political pressures, imperfect information, bureaucratic inefficiency, and self-centred behavior.

Fourthly, government failure has occurred again when they intervened to correct a system failure but ended up causing data loss of passports. In other words, the costs of the intervention are greater than when government said the system had been hacked.

Fifthly, the root causes of Bagamoyo government failure are: inadequate human resources capacity; lack of skills; unethical political culture, and ineffective (or non-existent) leadership.

Sixthly, there’s policy failure.

Although all types of policies have failed, they have not all done so for the same reasons. Many policies have failed because of incompetence, corruption, poor management of resources, hiding wrong people to develop policies or do essential projects, and bad governance, but could be set straight with more effort, resources and good will.

Public policies are influenced by a variety of factors including public opinion, economic conditions, new scientific findings, technological change, interest groups, NGOs, business lobbying, and political activity.

Seventhly, Bagamoyo government is facing unprecedented challenges—such as responding to devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha, economic uncertainty, and every rising cost of commodities. To address these and other concerns, the Bagamoyo government must develop management priorities and performance goals to strengthen its capacity to meet the needs of the Malawian people.

In conclusion, businesses and markets have failed after Malawians were told that they would prosper together without making anyone else struggle to put food on the table, access cheap passports, universal fertilizer subsidy at K4, 495. Bagamoyo Government has failed when an intervention is unwarranted. Businesses are slowing down or not performing well and there’s no intervention to cushion citizens due to economic shocks of devaluation.