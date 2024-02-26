The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says it is yet to restore power in Kasungu and the entire northern region following power outage on Sunday night.

It is reported that on Sunday 25th February 2024 at 8:53pm, some parts of the Central Region and the entire Northern Region lost power supply due to a fault on Salima to Nkhotakota Transmission Line.

Since then, customers in Kasungu and the whole Northern Region have had no power supply.Currently, Luwinga Gensets are supplyng power to Mzuzu Central Hospital whereas Wovwe Hyrdo Power Station is supplying power to parts of Karonga, Chitipa and Uliwa.

Updating the nation on the development through a press statement, ESCOM said they have established that the outage occurred after their four structures fell down at an area called Chikwawa in Salima District.

According to the power supplier, it has intensified efforts to restore power in the affected areas.

“The impact of the fallen structures on the Salima to Nkhotakota Transmission Line resulted in the loss of power supply to Kasungu and the entire Northern Region. Eventually, Luwinga gensets supplied power to Mzuzu Central Hospital whereas Wovwe Hydro Power Station supplied power to Karonga, Chitipa and Uliwa.

“Efforts are underway to restore power supply to the affected areas at the earliest possible time. Therefore, customers in the affected areas are advised to switch off electrical appliances,” reads part of the statement.