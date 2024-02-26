In a bid to expose the Malawian film industry to the world, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri through his Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF) has signed a ‘movie production’ agreement with veteran Nigerian actor Nkem Owoh also known as Ukwa.

This has been confirmed through SBF’s press statement in which it has been revealed that Prophet Bushiri who is SBF President together with Owoh who has been in the Nigerian film industry for more than 30 years, signed the agreement on Sunday 25th February, 2024 in Lilongwe.

The statement says the agreement which is the first of its kind in the audio-visual sector to be signed between SBF and the Nigerian actor, is expected to see Malawian film actors getting the exposure they lack to penetrate to the global stage and raise the Malawian flag.

Nkem Owoh signing the deal.

The SBF President through the statement says the agreement is expected to create a conducive environment to enable Malawian and Nigerian actors and filmmakers to deploy their expertise and experiences in film production, acting, distribution and archiving.

“I have always believed in our local movie industry. We have great and talented actors and actress that only luck exposure. I believe, we can help to fix this gap. We have to work together as Malawians to push our talents to greater heights,” stressed Prophet Bushiri through the statement.

It is reported that the agreement will see the two teams working together to come up with their first production from April 2024 and all interested actors and actresses from Malawi will be shortly advised on how to make applications.

According to the statement, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri through his foundation and Major One Records has been striving to put Malawian artists on the map through the entertainment sector.