Political violence showed its ugly head at Mbowe in the Capita,l Lilongwe on Saturday morning 24 February 2024 where some sustained injuries in a clash between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and some suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) followers.

DPP Mulanje Bale Constituency Lawmaker Victor Musowa said the fracas was sparked after alleged MCP supporters wanted to block their Blue Parade which was set to commence from Mbowe, hacking and injuring DPP supporters in the process.

Twenty-five DPP supporters have sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

Conclusion

Police investigations are critical to the criminal justice system. Information gained from investigations provides the evidence needed for arrests, prosecutions, and convictions. Without properly conducted investigations, guilty criminals may go free and commit more crimes.

A victim or witness who reports a crime may be rightfully frustrated if police choose not to investigate the matter or make mistakes during an investigation. In such instances, remedies can be few and far between. Most police duties are discretionary, which leaves victims or witnesses with limited options—but some exist. Below we review what types of recourse may be available, from filing complaints to filing lawsuits.

The Malawi Police Service has the constitutional mandate to maintain law and order by enforcing the law through detection of crime, apprehension of suspects and prosecuting them in courts of law there by protecting life and property.