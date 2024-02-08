About 149 households in the area of Senior Traditional Authority Mwabulambya in Chitipa have their houses and property destroyed by stormy rains which hit the area on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Disaster Risk Management Officer for Chitipa District Council, Mphatso Nedson, said that approximately 149 hectares of crops such as maize, tobacco and beans and some houses have been destroyed.

He then appealed for relief items, such as maize flour, non-food items like blankets and kitchen utensils besides plastic paper.

Fayinara Mtengah, whose 1.5 hectares of maize farmland has been damaged, said that her effort to have her family food secure has been shuttered by the disaster.

Councillor for Nkhwangwa Ward, Thomson Kapesa, said that the disaster will result into hunger in the area and called for government to intervene as soon as possible.

Reported by Aliko Munde