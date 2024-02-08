The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rejected reports that it has abandoned George Chaponda and has opted for Mary Thom Navicha as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Reports emerged that long serving DPP member Navitcha who is Thyolo Thava constituency parliamentarian will be the first female leader of opposition in the house of discussions.

However, the party through its Facebook Page has described the reports as fake.

Currently, there is a tug of war for the same position between Kondwani Nankhumwa and George Chaponda as Nankhumwa has been challenging his removal from the position of Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Yesterday, Chaponda and Nankhumwa met at Parliament both on position of Leader of Opposition to be part of the meeting of business committee in preparation for the 50th parliamentary session scheduled to commence on Friday 9th February, 2024 where President Lazarus Chakwera will open the budget session.

Nankhumwa who was expelled from DPP last month is the one who attended Business Committee in the capacity as leader of Opposition as Chaponda was sent back by the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara.