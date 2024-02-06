Police in Mangochi district have arrested Nuru Mustafa, 25, and Noel Maonga, 25, for allegedly breaking into St. Augustine 3 Primary School and going away with assorted items worth over K61 million.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that the crime occurred in the wee hours of Monday, 5 February, within the township.

She added that according to the school’s Headteacher, Cosmas Chimwaza, during the end of last year, the school received a donation of learning materials, including iPads, headsets, cords, and charger savers from Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) meant for learners’ use.

“All along, the items were being kept securely in one of the rooms. On the morning of the said date, after reporting for duties, the headteacher discovered that the room had been broken into by unknown criminals who took away 43 iPads, 43 headsets, and savers,” she explained.

A team of detectives swiftly responded and successfully arrested the duo on the same day in the afternoon at Chiponde Trading Centre. Both were released from prison in the middle of last year for similar offenses.

The team also recovered 41 iPads out of the stolen items, which have already been identified by the reporter.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to recover the remaining stolen items.

The duo will appear before court to answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code after the completion of paperwork.

Mustafa hails from Mtalimanja village, while Maonga comes from Samama, both in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.