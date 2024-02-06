A form one student identified as Judith Chirwa aged 17 has hanged herself at Zimale in Mzimba following a quarrel with her father.

According to Jenda Police Station publicist Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka the deceased picked a quarrel with her father after he opted to stop supporting her.

The girl started refusing to eat and on February 04, 2024, she went missing.

After a search for a day, she was later found hanging under a tree in a nearby forest at Zimale farm.

The matter was reported at Embangweni Police unit and the crime scene was visited along with medical personnel from Vibangalala health centre.

Postmortem conducted has revealed that death was due suffocation secondary to hanging.

Police in the district have since advised the youths and members of the community at large to seek guidance or report to the nearest Police victim support unit if they have problems or issues.

Judith Chirwa hailed from kanjoka zimba village Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.