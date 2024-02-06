In Ntchisi a 5 -year-old, Favour Yelemia drowned in Kaombe River on February 4, 2024 at Chakhadza village in Traditional Authority Thondo.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed to Malawi24.

Sub Inspector Zgambo has told Malawi24 that on the fateful day, Favour was in the company of five other children and went to the garden to pluck fruits.

While returning, the children discovered that the Kaombe river was full of running water caused by heavy rains experienced in the upper areas of the river.

Favour along with other two children attempted to cross the river but in the process, they were all washed away. However, the two were ably rescued while the effort to rescue Favour proved futile and he was found lifeless stuck in a tree within the river banks.

The matter was reported to Nthondo police unit where the scene was visited by police ogether with medical team from Nthondo Health Center.

Postmortem results revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Police have since advised people to avoid crossing flooded rivers and that they should always monitor their children.

Yelemia, hailed from Chikhadza Village in Traditional Authority Thondo in Ntchisi.